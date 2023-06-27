CNBC TV18
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin extend gains, Ethereum falls, other tokens trade mixed
By Asmita Pant  Jun 27, 2023

SUMMARY

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies traded mixed in the trade on Tuesday. Bitcoin remained above the 30k mark. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.17 trillion, with a volume of nearly $36.5 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, gained 0.7 percent to $30,391.6. Its market value stood at $589.9 billion. The trade volume was at $15.4 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.6 percent to $1,864.8 with a market capitalisation of $224.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.2 billion in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum, ether, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
X