Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin down 2%, Ethereum moves lower, Polygon up 8%

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies extended losses on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.03 trillion, with a volume of $55.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.7 percent to $22,760.1. Its market value stood at $438.2 billion. The trade volume was at $26.3 billion. The token has jumped over seven percent in the last seven days.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 2.9 percent to $1,567.1 with a market capitalisation of $191.9 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.6 billion in the last 24 hours. The token has gained 0.9 percent in the last seven days.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 2.5 percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $11.2 billion. The trade volume was at $447.9 million.

Solana | Solana fell 4.3 percent to $23.7 with a market capitalisation of $8.8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $809.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 2.3 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.3 billion. The trade volume was $229.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon jumped 8.1 percent to $1.1 with a market capitalisation of $9.4 billion. The trade volume was $1.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

