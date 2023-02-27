English
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise, other tokens follow suit

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise, other tokens follow suit
By Asmita Pant  Feb 27, 2023 9:20:21 AM IST (Updated)

Cryptocurrencies rose on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.07 trillion, with a volume of nearly $34.77 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, traded two percent up at $23,579.8. Its market value stood at $454.5 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $17 billion.

"Bitcoin rebounded by nearly two percent after dropping to its weekly low, triggered by investors analysing the employment data published last week. If BTC can sustain newly gained momentum, it could confront barriers at the $25,000 and $30,000 levels, with current support residing at the $23,300 level," said Edul Patel of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, jumped 3.2 percent to $1,643.6 with a market capitalisation of $200.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.8 billion in the last 24 hours.

Patel added, "Ethereum's trading price has been hovering around US$1,600. Overall, the market displayed indications of a slight recovery over the weekend, with many cryptocurrencies seeing a decent rise in value."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 1.5 percent on Monday. Its market value stood at $10.9 billion. The trade volume was at $217.3 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu jumped 3.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $7 billion. The trade volume was $209.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana jumped 3.4 percent to $23.2 with a market capitalisation of $8.8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $377.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose nearly three percent with a market capitalisation of $11.2 billion. The trade volume was $424.9 million in the last 24 hours.

    X