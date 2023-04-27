Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum gain 1%, other tokens trade mixed

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies slipped on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.19 trillion, with a volume of $68.6 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.2 percent to $28,724. Its market value stood at $558.5 billion. The trade volume was at $34.1 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 1.2 percent to $1,892.7 with a market capitalisation of $229.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $15.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 0.6 percent. Its market value stood at $11.1 billion. The trade volume was at $758.9 billion.

Solana | Solana fell 1.5 percent to $21.5 with a market capitalisation of $8.5 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $759.8 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slid 0.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.1 billion. The trade volume was $206.9 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 0.3 percent to $1 with a market capitalisation of $9.3 billion. The trade volume was $685.8 million in the last 24 hours.