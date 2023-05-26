English
    Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens extend gains

    Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens extend gains

    Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens extend gains
    By Asmita Pant  May 26, 2023 8:29:13 AM IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies gained in the trade on Friday, reversing losses from the previous session. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.10 trillion, with a volume of $28.5 billion in the past 24 hours.

    Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.2 percent to $26,431.4. Its market value stood at $511.7 billion. The trade volume was at $13 billion.

    Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 1.3 percent to $1,803.6 with a market capitalisation of $216.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.6 billion in the last 24 hours.

