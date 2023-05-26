Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens extend gains

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies gained in the trade on Friday, reversing losses from the previous session. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.10 trillion, with a volume of $28.5 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.2 percent to $26,431.4. Its market value stood at $511.7 billion. The trade volume was at $13 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 1.3 percent to $1,803.6 with a market capitalisation of $216.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.6 billion in the last 24 hours.