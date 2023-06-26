Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin falls over 1%, Ethereum and other tokens slide

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies fell in the trade on Monday. Bitcoin fell, but remained above the 30k mark. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.17 trillion, with a volume of nearly $34.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.5 percent to $30,141.3. Its market value stood at $586.6 billion. The trade volume was at $14 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.1 percent to $1,875.1 with a market capitalisation of $225.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, slipped two percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $9.2 billion. The trade volume was at $212.6 million.

Solana | Solana rose 0.2 percent to $16.7 with a market capitalisation of $6.7 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $273.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 1.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.5 billion. The trade volume was $108 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 0.7 percent to $0.6 with a market capitalisation of $6.1 billion. The trade volume was $278.8 million in the last 24 hours.

