Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin falls over 1%, Ethereum and other tokens slide

By Asmita Pant  Jun 26, 2023 8:15:55 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies fell in the trade on Monday. Bitcoin fell, but remained above the 30k mark. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.17 trillion, with a volume of nearly $34.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.5 percent to $30,141.3. Its market value stood at $586.6 billion. The trade volume was at $14 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.1 percent to $1,875.1 with a market capitalisation of $225.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

