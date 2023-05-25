Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall over 3%, other tokens slide

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies fell in the trade on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.09 trillion, with a volume of $38.2 billion in the past 24 hours.

"The top ten cryptos by market capitalization are currently trading in red due to the macroeconomic uncertainty around ongoing US debt ceiling talks. Investors are also assessing the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes released yesterday. Meanwhile, BTC’s correlation with the NASDAQ index has fallen to its 17-month low, as per K33 Research," said Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell four percent to $26,093.2. Its market value stood at $505.9 billion. The trade volume was at $17.3 billion.

"Bitcoin dropped, reaching its lowest level since May 12, trading at approximately $26,100," said Edul Patel of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 3.8 percent to $1,776.9 with a market capitalisation of $213.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.8 billion in the last 24 hours.

"Most cryptocurrencies experienced a decline as market sentiment was influenced by concerns over UK inflation and the ongoing US debt ceiling stalemate. The release of the latest FOMC minutes, indicating disagreements among US central bankers regarding interest rate hikes, further undermined market confidence," Patel added.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 3.5 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at $9.7 billion. The trade volume was at $271.5 million.

Solana | Solana fell 3.8 percent to $19.1 with a market capitalisation of $7.6 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $301.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 4.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $5 billion. The trade volume was $114.8 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 2.6 percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $8 billion. The trade volume was $300.2 million in the last 24 hours.