Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall over 3%, other tokens slide

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies fell in the trade on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.09 trillion, with a volume of $38.2 billion in the past 24 hours.

"The top ten cryptos by market capitalization are currently trading in red due to the macroeconomic uncertainty around ongoing US debt ceiling talks. Investors are also assessing the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes released yesterday. Meanwhile, BTC’s correlation with the NASDAQ index has fallen to its 17-month low, as per K33 Research," said Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell four percent to $26,093.2. Its market value stood at $505.9 billion. The trade volume was at $17.3 billion.