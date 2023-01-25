Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin trades below 23,000 as other tokens slip

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies extended loses on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.01 trillion, with a volume of $57.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 2.3 percent to $22,561.9. Its market value stood at $434.5 billion. The trade volume was at $27.5 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, slumped six percent to $1,540.3 with a market capitalisation of $188.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $9.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, slipped 6.6 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $11.1 billion. The trade volume was at $581.8 million.

Solana | Solana fell 0.5 percent to $12.1 with a market capitalisation of $4.4 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $162 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slumped 7.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.1 billion. The trade volume was $296.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 5.2 percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $8.3 billion. The trade volume was $535.9 million in the last 24 hours.

