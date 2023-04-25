Breaking News
Market ends off day's high dragged by financials
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin remains below 28k, Ethereum, other tokens fall

By Asmita Pant  Apr 25, 2023 2:41:41 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies slipped on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.14 trillion, with a volume of $36.1 billion in the past 24 hours. "In the past 24 hours, IDEX (IDEX) and Floki (FLOKI) have been the top gainers on WazirX," WazirX's Menon said.

bitcoin, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices
Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.5 percent to $27,308.3. Its market value stood at $528 billion. The trade volume was at $16.25 billion. 

"Both Bitcoin and Ether are laying low, with stakers' record-breaking inflows post-Shanghai upgrade being offset by a relatively stagnant position. However, liquidations are predominantly from short positions, hinting at potential market movement," said Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX.

Menon added, "Mixed tech earnings loom as Crypto markets wait tentatively, expecting potential price impact. Regional markets have opened flat, and activity remains limited in both Crypto and Traditional Finance (TradFi)."

Ethereum, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices
Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 1.5 percent to nearly $1,816.11 with a market capitalisation of $218.62 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.95 billion in the last 24 hours. 

Dogecoin, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices
Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 0.2 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at $10.9 billion. The trade volume was at $358.37 million.

Solana, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices
Solana | Solana fell 1.8 percent to $20.9 with a market capitalisation of $8.2 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $335.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices
Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 1.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $6 billion. The trade volume was $126.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices
Polygon | Polygon fell 1.8 percent to $1 with a market capitalisation of $8.9 billion. The trade volume was $438.5 million in the last 24 hours.

