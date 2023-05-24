Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below 26k, Ethereum and other tokens slide

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies fell in the trade on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.13 trillion, with a volume of $28.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 2.2 percent to $26,765.1. Its market value stood at $525.2 billion. The trade volume was at $12.6 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell nearly a percent to $1,817.7 with a market capitalisation of $221 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.9 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell three percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $10.1 billion. The trade volume was at $158.3 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 2.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion. The trade volume was $121 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana fell 2.8 percent to $19.5 with a market capitalisation of $7.8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $237.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell nearly two percent with a market capitalisation of $8.1 billion. The trade volume was $243.3 million in the last 24 hours.