Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin back above 28k-mark, Ethereum and other tokens rebound

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies rose on Friday, reversing losses from the previous session. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.18 trillion, with a volume of $55.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 3.4 percent to $28,218.6. Its market value stood at $544.04 billion. The trade volume was at $23.5 billion.

"Bitcoin experienced a rebound after dropping to $27,000 on Wednesday, as investors pushed its value back up above $28,000. This level had been achieved earlier in the week when there was optimism about a reduction in central bank hawkishness. BTC has gained approximately three percent over the past 24 hours and has seen a rise of around 22 percent this month, with an overall increase of over 65 percent since the start of the year," said Edul Patel of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 4.5 percent to $1,809.4 with a market capitalisation of $221 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $11.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum has surpassed BTC, gaining four percent over the past 24 hours and trading at $1,816. Earlier in the day, ETH surged to its highest level since August, reaching $1,858."

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 1.9 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.4 billion. The trade volume was $208 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana gained 3.3 percent to $22 with a market capitalisation of $8.4 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $518.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon jumped 3.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $10 billion. The trade volume was $415.6 million in the last 24 hours.