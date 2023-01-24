English
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above 23,000, Ethereum and other tokens trade mixed

By Asmita Pant  Jan 24, 2023 8:21:49 AM IST (Published)

Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.05 trillion, with a volume of $55.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.4 percent to $23,018. Its market value stood at $442.9 billion. The trade volume was at $26.4 billion. 

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.1 percent to $1,634.2 with a market capitalisation of $199.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.2 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at $11.8 billion. The trade volume was at $647.7 million.

Solana | Solana rose 0.7 percent to $24.5 with a market capitalisation of $9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $839.9 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.6 billion. The trade volume was $252.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 0.4 percent to $1 with a market capitalisation of $8.7 billion. The trade volume was $395.6 million in the last 24 hours.

X