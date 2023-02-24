English
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens fall
Most cryptocurrencies declined on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.09 trillion, with a volume of nearly $56.2 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 2.7 percent to $23,861.4. Its market value stood at $462.8 billion. The trade volume was at $28.9 billion. The token is up 0.8 percent in the last seven days.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 1.6 percent to $1,643.6 with a market capitalisation of $201.9 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.4 billion in the last 24 hours. Ether has fallen 0.6 percent in one week.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum, on the other hand, remains relatively steady at the $1,650 mark."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 2.4 percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $11.2 billion. The trade volume was at $318.6 million. 

Solana | Solana fell three percent to $23.8 with a market capitalisation of $9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $527.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell nearly 3.3 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.2 billion. The trade volume was $293 million in the last 24 hours. 

Polygon | Polygon fell 2.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $11.2 billion. The trade volume was $319.2 million in the last 24 hours.

