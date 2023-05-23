Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin back above 27k, Ethereum and other tokens extend gains

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies gained in the trade on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.13 trillion, with a volume of $25.9 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 7

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 2.7 percent to $27,379.9. Its market value stood at $525.1 billion. The trade volume was at $11.4 billion.

2 / 7

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 3.3 percent to $1,862.9 with a market capitalisation of $221.4 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.1 billion in the last 24 hours.