Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin back above 27k, Ethereum and other tokens extend gains

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin back above 27k, Ethereum and other tokens extend gains

By Asmita Pant  May 23, 2023 9:56:10 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies gained in the trade on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.13 trillion, with a volume of $25.9 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 2.7 percent to $27,379.9. Its market value stood at $525.1 billion. The trade volume was at $11.4 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 3.3 percent to $1,862.9 with a market capitalisation of $221.4 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

X