Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin slides below 28k-mark, Ethereum and other tokens fall after Fed rate hike

SUMMARY "BTC and ETH dropped by 2.48 percent and 3.11 percent respectively while other digital assets followed a similar trend. The evolving banking situation in the US is making investors jittery and markets are expected to remain choppy in the coming weeks," said Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin. Cryptocurrencies fell on Thursday after FOMC rate decision. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.14 trillion, with a volume of $67.9 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell three percent to $27,336.3. Its market value stood at $529.2 billion. The trade volume was at $32.5 billion. The token has jumped nearly 12 percent in the last seven days.

2 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 3.1 percent to $1,738.2 with a market capitalisation of $213.2 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $12.4 billion in the last 24 hours. The token has gained five percent in the last seven days.

3 / 8

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 2.5 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at $9.8 billion. The trade volume was at $674 million.

4 / 8

Solana | Solana fell 4.1 percent to $21.3 with a market capitalisation of $8.2 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $852.1 million in the last 24 hours.

5 / 8

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 2.7 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.3 billion. The trade volume was $326.3 million in the last 24 hours.

6 / 8

Polygon | Polygon fell 3.5 percent to $1.1 with a market capitalisation of $9.7 billion. The trade volume was $570.6 billion in the last 24 hours.

7 / 8