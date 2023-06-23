CNBC TV18
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin hovers below 30k, Ethereum and other tokens reverse gains

By Asmita Pant  Jun 23, 2023 7:59:57 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies fell in the trade on Friday, reversing gains from the previous session. Bitcoin surpassed the 30k mark, hitting the highest level since April on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.16 trillion, with a volume of nearly $42.5 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.9 percent to $29.884.1. Its market value stood at $582.6 billion. The trade volume was at $20.1 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, slipped 2.1 percent to $1,871.7 with a market capitalisation of $225.9 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.8 billion in the last 24 hours.

