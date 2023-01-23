Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above 22,000, Ethereum and other tokens trade mixed

SUMMARY
Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.04 trillion, with a volume of $51.84 billion in the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.2 percent to $22,747.6. Its market value stood at $438.2 billion. The trade volume was at $24.2 billion. The token has climbed 7.4 percent in the last seven days.
"Bitcoin climbed above the $22,900 level over the weekend, the highest in the past five months, as bullish sentiment returned to the market. Support is now at $22,700, and resistance is at $22,900. If BTC can maintain its momentum, it may reach $23,000," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.
Patel added, "Since the past few days, BTC has been performing well and showing signs of recovery. This sentiment has sent the total crypto market cap above the $1 trillion mark. This increase in prices is likely to keep bulls active in the market, potentially pushing prices higher."
Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose almost 1.5 percent to nearly $1,640 with a market capitalisation of $200.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.3 billion in the last 24 hours. The token has jumped 4.6 percent in one week.
Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, jumped 7.3 percent on Monday. Its market value stood at $12 billion. The trade volume was at $841.9 million.
Solana | Solana fell 0.5 percent to $24.8 with a market capitalisation of $9.2 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1 billion in the last 24 hours.
Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 1.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.7 billion. The trade volume was $389.5 million in the last 24 hours.
Polygon | Polygon fell one percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $8 billion. The trade volume was $389.5 billion in the last 24 hours.