Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum climb higher, other tokens mirror gains

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies gained value on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.1 trillion, with a volume of nearly $60.9 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.6 percent to $24,564.2. Its market value stood at $470.3 billion. The trade volume was at $28.9 billion.

"Bitcoin fell to $23,600 yesterday following the release of FOMC meeting minutes from January. Even though it had previously reached a high, traders might have shifted their focus toward securing their gains, resulting in a price drop. Despite this, BTC has recovered and is presently traded at $24,200," said Edul Patel of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose two percent to $1,678.1 with a market capitalisation of $202.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was nearly $8.8 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "ETH has been traded within the $1,600 to $1,650 range. Overall, the market participants seem to have mixed reactions to the FOMC release."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 1.9 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at $11.4 billion. The trade volume was at $741.8 billion.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu jumped four percent with a market capitalisation of $7.4 billion. The trade volume was $377.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana rose 0.6 percent to $24.6 with a market capitalisation of $9.3 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $841.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon jumped 3.3 percent with a market capitalisation of $12.4 billion. The trade volume was $692.2 million in the last 24 hours.