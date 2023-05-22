English
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below 27k, Ethereum, other tokens edge lower

By Asmita Pant  May 22, 2023 10:34:21 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies fell in the trade on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.11 trillion, with a volume of $21.2 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.9 percent to $26,667.2. Its market value stood at $516.2 billion. The trade volume was at $9.3 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.9 percent to $1,802.8 with a market capitalisation of $216.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $3.6 billion in the last 24 hours.

X