Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin surpasses 30k for the first time since April, Ethereum, other tokens extend gains

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies jumped in the trade on Thursday. Bitcoin surpassed the 30k mark, hitting the highest level since April. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.18 trillion, with a volume of nearly $58.5 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, jumped 4.7 percent to $30,162.5. Its market value stood at $585.2 billion. The trade volume was at $31.6 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 5.6 percent to $1,911.5 with a market capitalisation of $230.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $11.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 6.7 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at $9.5 billion. The trade volume was at $380.2 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu gained 6.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.6 billion. The trade volume was $160.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana gained 3.3 percent to $17.6 with a market capitalisation of nearly $7 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $343.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon gained 6.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.4 billion. The trade volume was nearly $418.8 million in the last 24 hours.

