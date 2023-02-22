English
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall over 3%, other tokens move lower

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall over 3%, other tokens move lower
By Asmita Pant  Feb 22, 2023 10:01:57 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Most cryptocurrencies lost value on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.1 trillion, with a volume of nearly $68 billion in the past 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell three percent to $24,182.9. Its market value stood at $465.1 billion. The trade volume was at $32.2 billion.

CNBCTV18
"Bitcoin declined from its previous peak, dropping to $24,000 in the past 24 hours amidst a swift shift in cryptocurrency market sentiment. Despite reaching a high of $25,100, BTC failed to break through its resistance level at $25,200, leaving bulls disappointed. Its immediate support level now rests at $23,800, while resistance is $24,200," said Edul Patel of Mudrex.

CNBCTV18
Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, slipped 3.9 percent to $1,643 with a market capitalisation of $200.9 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $9.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum also decreased in value, falling below $1,700 as bears dominated the market. ETH's support level is now $1,630, while resistance is $1,650."

CNBCTV18
Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, slumped four percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $11.2 billion. The trade volume was at $493.9 million.

CNBCTV18
Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slumped 5.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.1 billion. The trade volume was $351.7 million in the last 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
Solana | Solana slipped 6.1 percent to $24.4 with a market capitalisation of $9.2 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $926.7 million in the last 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
Polygon | Polygon slumped 8.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $1.4 billion. The trade volume was $499.9 million in the last 24 hours.

