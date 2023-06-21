Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin hits highest level since May, Ethereum up 4%, most other tokens extend gains

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies extended gains on Wednesday. Bitcoin surpassed the 28k mark, hitting the highest level since May. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.13 trillion, with a volume of nearly $43.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, jumped 6.8 percent to $28,729.2. Its market value stood at $559.5 billion. The trade volume was at $24.1 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 4.3 percent to $1,810.9 with a market capitalisation of $217.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, jumped 2.7 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $8.9 billion. The trade volume was at $225.3 million.

Solana | Solana gained 4.4 percent to $16.8 with a market capitalisation of $291.6 million. The trade volume of Solana was $291.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu gained 1.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.4 billion. The trade volume was $108.9 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon jumped 6.9 percent to $0.6 with a market capitalisation of $6 billion. The trade volume was $308 million in the last 24 hours.

