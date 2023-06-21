CNBC TV18
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin hits highest level since May, Ethereum up 4%, most other tokens extend gains

By Asmita Pant  Jun 21, 2023 9:20:41 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies extended gains on Wednesday. Bitcoin surpassed the 28k mark, hitting the highest level since May. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.13 trillion, with a volume of nearly $43.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, jumped 6.8 percent to $28,729.2. Its market value stood at $559.5 billion. The trade volume was at $24.1 billion. 

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 4.3 percent to $1,810.9 with a market capitalisation of $217.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8 billion in the last 24 hours. 

X