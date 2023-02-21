English
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum up over 2%, other tokens gain

By Asmita Pant  Feb 21, 2023 8:27:38 AM IST (Published)

Cryptocurrencies gained on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.1 trillion, with a volume of $61.4 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 2.9 percent to $25,054.9. Its market value stood at $480.5 billion. The trade volume was at $27 billion. 

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 2.1 percent to $1,713 with a market capitalisation of $208.9 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.2 billion in the last 24 hours. 

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 1.7 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at $11.7 billion. The trade volume was at $424.9 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 1.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.4 billion. The trade volume was $305.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana rose 1.3 percent to $26.1 with a market capitalisation of $9.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 1.7 percent with a market capitalisation of $13 billion. The trade volume was nearly $570.7 million in the last 24 hours.

