Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin remains below 29k, Ethereum and other tokens down

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies fell on Friday, extending losses from previous session. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.19 trillion, with a volume of $51.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 2.6 percent to $28,171.5. Its market value stood at $546.4 billion. The trade volume was at $21.1 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.5 percent to $1,941.9 with a market capitalisation of $234.2 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $11.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, plunged eight percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $11.7 billion. The trade volume was at $1.8 billion.

Solana | Solana slid 3.4 percent to $22.1 with a market capitalisation of $8.7 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $654.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 2.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.2 billion. The trade volume was $237.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon slid 4.9 percent to $1 with a market capitalisation of $9.6 billion. The trade volume was $366.4 million in the last 24 hours.