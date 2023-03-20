Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin rises to nine-month high, Ethereum and other tokens trade mixed

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Monday. Bitcoin traded above $27,000-mark, at nine-months high. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.17 trillion, with a volume of $67.2 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, was 0.9 percent up at $27,332.8 on the last count. Its market value stood at $537.2 billion. The trade volume was at $39.1 billion. The token has gained 23.8 percent in the last seven days.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.9 percent to $1,762.1 with a market capitalisation of $218.2 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $9.5 billion in the last 24 hours. The token has climbed 10.6 percent in the last one week.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 0.4 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at almost $10 billion. The trade volume was at $346 million.

Solana | Solana gained 3.5 percent to $22.4 with a market capitalisation of $8.7 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $515.8 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.4 billion. The trade volume was $240.8 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 3.8 percent to $1.2 with a market capitalisation of $10.2 billion. The trade volume was $457.9 million in the last 24 hours.

