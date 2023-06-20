Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin near 27k mark, Ethereum and most other tokens extend gains

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies gained on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.07 trillion, with a volume of nearly $27.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 7

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.8 percent to $26,903.6. Its market value stood at $522.1 billion. The trade volume was at $13.8 billion.

2 / 7

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 0.5 percent to $1,734.5 with a market capitalisation of $208.4 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

3 / 7

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, gained 0.5 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at $8.7 billion. The trade volume was at $151.7 million.

4 / 7

Solana | Solana gained 3.3 percent to $16 with a market capitalisation of $6.4 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $185.4 million in the last 24 hours.

5 / 7

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu, unlike its peers, fell 0.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.2 billion. The trade volume was $101.9 million in the last 24 hours.

6 / 7

Polygon | Polygon gained 2.1 percent to $0.6 with a market capitalisation of $5.7 billion. The trade volume was $232.7 million in the last 24 hours.