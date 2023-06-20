CNBC TV18
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin near 27k mark, Ethereum and most other tokens extend gains

By Asmita Pant  Jun 20, 2023 7:59:27 AM IST (Published)

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies gained on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.07 trillion, with a volume of nearly $27.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.8 percent to $26,903.6. Its market value stood at $522.1 billion. The trade volume was at $13.8 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 0.5 percent to $1,734.5 with a market capitalisation of $208.4 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

X