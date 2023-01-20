Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above 21,000, Ethereum and other tokens fall

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies moved higher on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $982.3 billion, with a volume of $40.2 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.9 percent trading above the $21,000 mark again. At the last count, the token was trading at $21,107.9. Its market value stood at $406.6 billion. The trade volume was at $21 billion.

"Bitcoin regained its floor above $21,000 after dipping to $20,000 the previous day. If the daily bar closes above the current value, the breakout may soon lead to a growth of US$21,400. However, if BTC falls below the current level, it would confirm sellers' power, and the correction may continue to the 19,500-$20,000 zone," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, jumped 2.5 percent to $1,555 with a market capitalisation of $190.3 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, also saw a two percent increase on Thursday. The support level for Ethereum is currently at $1,440, with resistance at $1,600."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 0.4 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at almost $10.8 billion. The trade volume was at $326.9 million.

Solana | Solana rose 0.8 percent to $21.4 with a market capitalisation of $8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $779.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu jumped 4.3 percent with a market capitalisation of nearly $6.4 billion. The trade volume was $371.8 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 1.2 percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $8.4 billion. The trade volume was $322.5 million in the last 24 hours.