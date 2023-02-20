Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall over 1%, other tokens move lower

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies extended losses on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.1 trillion, with a volume of $61.5 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.39 percent to $24,355.5. Its market value stood at $470 billion. The trade volume was at $28.1 billion.

"Bitcoin reached over $25,000 during the weekend but dropped to $24,000 today. However, BTC's weekly gains remain intact, indicating that buyers are still active. If buyers can push BTC back to $25,250, the next resistance will be at $31,000 with no major obstacles in between. The support level for BTC is now at $23,800," Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.9 percent to $1,678.5 with a market capitalisation of $205.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.6 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum's growth has followed a similar path to BTC and is currently approaching its resistance at $1,700. A breakthrough could lead to an upward trend in the days ahead."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 1.8 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $11.5 billion. The trade volume was at $543.6 million.

Solana | Solana rose 10.4 percent to $20.8 with a market capitalisation of $9.7 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell nearly 1.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.3 billion. The trade volume was $500.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 1.9 percent to $1.4 with a market capitalisation of $12.8 billion. The trade volume was $771.8 million in the last 24 hours.