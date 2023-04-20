English
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin slides below 29k, Ethereum down 6%, other tokens fall

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin slides below 29k, Ethereum down 6%, other tokens fall
By Asmita Pant  Apr 20, 2023 8:04:26 AM IST (Published)

Cryptocurrencies extended losses on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.21 trillion, with a volume of $62.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, was 4.3 percent down at $28,931.8 on the last count. Its market value stood at $560.5 billion. The trade volume was at $25.2 billion. 

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, slipped 6.9 percent to $1,948 with a market capitalisation of $233 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $14.2 billion in the last 24 hours. 

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 2.8 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at almost $12.7 billion. The trade volume was at $1.4 billion.

Solana | Solana slumped 7.2 percent to $22.9 with a market capitalisation of $9.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $845.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 5.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.5 billion. The trade volume was $320.9 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon plunged 7.3 percent to $1.1 with a market capitalisation of $10.1 billion. The trade volume was $520.2 million in the last 24 hours.

