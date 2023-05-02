Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin hovering below $28k, Ethereum and most other tokens slide

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.16 trillion, with a volume of $36.6 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell two percent to $27,975. Its market value stood at $542.2 billion. The trade volume was at $16.9 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell nearly a percent to $1,825.6 with a market capitalisation of $220 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.6 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 0.4 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at $10.9 billion. The trade volume was at $277.6 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.8 billion. The trade volume was $116.8 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana fell 1.7 percent to $21.9 with a market capitalisation of $8.6 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $347.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 2.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $8.8 billion. The trade volume was $354.7 million in the last 24 hours.

