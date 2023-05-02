English
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin hovering below $28k, Ethereum and most other tokens slide

By Asmita Pant  May 2, 2023 8:33:32 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.16 trillion, with a volume of $36.6 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell two percent to $27,975. Its market value stood at $542.2 billion. The trade volume was at $16.9 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell nearly a percent to $1,825.6 with a market capitalisation of $220 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.6 billion in the last 24 hours.

