Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin remains below $24,000, Ethereum rises, other tokens trade lower

By Asmita Pant  Mar 2, 2023 9:56:13 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Most cryptocurrencies fell on Thursday, extending losses from previous session. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.07 trillion, with a volume of nearly $47.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.2 percent to $23,486.3. Its market value stood at $453.8 billion. The trade volume was at $24.3 billion.

"After dropping towards $24,000 on Wednesday following the release of US Consumer Confidence data, Bitcoin rebounded and reached the $23,500 level. Over the past 24 hours, BTC has increased by more than one percent. However, it still appears somewhat vulnerable and will need to recover further to experience a significant upswing in the coming days," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 0.6 percent to $1,648.2 with a market capitalisation of $201.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $7.6 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "ETH saw a two percent increase from the previous day, with trades between $1,613 and $1,650. ETH's immediate support is at the $1,600 and $1,550 levels, while resistance remains at the $1,670 level."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 1.2 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at $10.8 billion. The trade volume was at $265 million.

Solana | Solana fell 1.1 percent to $22.1 with a market capitalisation of $8.3 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $342.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 1.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.6 billion. The trade volume was $169.9 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 0.6 percent to $1 with a market capitalisation of $10.2 billion. The trade volume was $6.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

