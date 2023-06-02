Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum up 1%, other tokens extend gains

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and most other cryptocurrencies extended gains in the trade on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.13 trillion, with a volume of $30.5 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.8 percent to $26,930.8. Its market value stood at $520 billion. The trade volume was at $14.9 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 1.3 percent to $1,877.6 with a market capitalisation of $224.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, gained 1.3 percent on Friday. Its market value stood at almost $10 billion. The trade volume was at $167.4 million.

Solana | Solana, unlike its peers, fell 0.4 percent to $20.7 with a market capitalisation of $8.2 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $207 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.9 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.9 billion. The trade volume was $89.9 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon gained 2.1 percent to $1 with a market capitalisation of $8.3 billion. The trade volume was $220.6 million in the last 24 hours.