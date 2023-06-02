Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum up 1%, other tokens extend gains

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and most other cryptocurrencies extended gains in the trade on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.13 trillion, with a volume of $30.5 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 7

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.8 percent to $26,930.8. Its market value stood at $520 billion. The trade volume was at $14.9 billion.

2 / 7

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 1.3 percent to $1,877.6 with a market capitalisation of $224.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.5 billion in the last 24 hours.