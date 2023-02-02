English
cryptocurrency News

Crypto Price Today: Most token extend gains, Bitcoin nears $24,000 mark

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Feb 2, 2023 10:05:07 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Most cryptocurrencies extended gains on Thursday following Fed's smaller rate hike. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.09 trillion, with a volume of nearly $61 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 3.4 percent to $23,895.8. Its market value stood at $462 billion. The trade volume was at $29.4 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 5.5 percent to $1,672.4 with a market capitalisation of $205.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $9.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 1.6 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at $12.6 billion. The trade volume was at $1.1 billion.

Solana | Solana rose 5.9 percent to $25.3 with a market capitalisation of $9.4 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 2.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.6 billion. The trade volume was $338.8 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon jumped 10.7 percent to $1.2 with a market capitalisation of $10.7 billion. The trade volume was $790 million in the last 24 hours.

