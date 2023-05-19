Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin slides below 27k, Ethereum down 1%, other tokens fall

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies slipped in the trade on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.12 trillion, with a volume of $32 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.8 percent to $26,821.7. Its market value stood at $519.3 billion. The trade volume was at $15.2 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell one percent to $1,800.4 with a market capitalisation of $216.4 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 1.6 percent. Its market value stood at $10.2 billion. The trade volume was at $308.4 million.

Solana | Solana fell 3.2 percent to $20.4 with a market capitalisation of $8.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $288.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion. The trade volume was $101.8 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 1.8 percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $8.1 billion. The trade volume was $360.8 million in the last 24 hours.