Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin slides below 27k, Ethereum down 1%, other tokens fall

By Asmita Pant  May 19, 2023 8:00:04 AM IST (Published)

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies slipped in the trade on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.12 trillion, with a volume of $32 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.8 percent to $26,821.7. Its market value stood at $519.3 billion. The trade volume was at $15.2 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell one percent to $1,800.4 with a market capitalisation of $216.4 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

