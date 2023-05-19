Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin slides below 27k, Ethereum down 1%, other tokens fall

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies slipped in the trade on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.12 trillion, with a volume of $32 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 7

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.8 percent to $26,821.7. Its market value stood at $519.3 billion. The trade volume was at $15.2 billion.

2 / 7

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell one percent to $1,800.4 with a market capitalisation of $216.4 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.7 billion in the last 24 hours.