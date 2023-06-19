Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above 26k mark, Ethereum and other tokens fall

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies fell on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.06 trillion, with a volume of nearly $20.6 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.2 percent to $26,426.9. Its market value stood at $512.9 billion. The trade volume was at $9.7 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.1 percent to $1,726.4 with a market capitalisation of $207.4 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $3.9 billion in the last 24 hours.