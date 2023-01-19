Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin slides below 21,000, Ethereum and other tokens fall

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies moved lower on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $965.2 billion, with a volume of $61.4 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 2.3 percent to $20,742.1. Its market value stood at $399.9 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $30.1 billion.

2 / 8

"Bitcoin briefly rose above its resistance at $21,480 but could not maintain the gains, potentially attracting profit-taking by short-term traders. However, if BTC can make it above the $21,400 level, it might attract buyers and push the price above the next level," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

3 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 3.5 percent to $1,523.9 with a market capitalisation of $186.2 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $10.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

4 / 8

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum managed to break above its resistance at $1,600 but could not achieve a close above it. The immediate support of ETH now lies at $1,490, while the resistance would lie at $1,550."

5 / 8

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, slumped seven percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at $10.7 billion. The trade volume was at $1.1 billion.

6 / 8

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slipped 7.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.1 billion. The trade volume was $1.2 million in the last 24 hours.

7 / 8

Solana | Solana fell 7.7 percent to $21.2 with a market capitalisation of $7.8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

8 / 8

Polygon | Polygon dropped 6.3 percent with a market capitalisation of $8.2 billion. The trade volume was nearly $548.9 million in the last 24 hours.