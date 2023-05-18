Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin holds above 27k, Ethereum, other tokens gain

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies edged higher on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.13 trillion, with a volume of $33.5 billion in the past 24 hours. "Tether's announcement to diversify reserves into crypto shows the market's interest. In the past 24 hours, Cartesi (CTSI) and MOBOX (MBOX) have been the top gainers on WazirX," said Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, gained a percent to $27,354.3. Its market value stood at $530.3 billion. The trade volume was at $15 billion.

"BTC is presently trading at approximately $27,300, and a potential rise may materialise if it surpasses the resistance level of $27,550. Support can be found at the $27,000 level, while resistance is expected at $27,420 and subsequently at $27,550," said Edul Patel of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 1.2 percent to $1,826.8 with a market capitalisation of $219.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.2 billion in the last 24 hours.

Patel said, "Ethereum experienced a decline yesterday following the Chinese prosecutors' announcement of a crackdown on the NFT market. However, it has since recovered and is currently trading around the $1,825 mark".

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, gained 2.2 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $10.4 billion. The trade volume was at $323.3 million.

Solana | Solana rose half a percent to $21.1 with a market capitalisation of $8.3 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $270.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.2 billion. The trade volume was $106.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon gained 3.4 percent to $0.1 with a market capitalisation of $8.2 billion. The trade volume was $423.3 million in the last 24 hours.