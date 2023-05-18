Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin holds above 27k, Ethereum, other tokens gain

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies edged higher on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.13 trillion, with a volume of $33.5 billion in the past 24 hours. "Tether's announcement to diversify reserves into crypto shows the market's interest. In the past 24 hours, Cartesi (CTSI) and MOBOX (MBOX) have been the top gainers on WazirX," said Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, gained a percent to $27,354.3. Its market value stood at $530.3 billion. The trade volume was at $15 billion.

"BTC is presently trading at approximately $27,300, and a potential rise may materialise if it surpasses the resistance level of $27,550. Support can be found at the $27,000 level, while resistance is expected at $27,420 and subsequently at $27,550," said Edul Patel of Mudrex.