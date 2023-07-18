CNBC TV18
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin remains above 30k mark, Ethereum and most other tokens fall

1 Min Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Jul 18, 2023 8:09:00 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies traded lower on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.2 trillion, with a volume of nearly $35.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.4 percent to $30,136.9. Its market value stood at $586.1 billion. The trade volume was at $13.2 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.8 percent to $1,909 with a market capitalisation of $229.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 0.1 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at $9.8 billion. The trade volume was at $461.3 million.

Solana | Solana slipped 5.5 percent to $26.6 with a market capitalisation of $10.8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $920.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.6 billion. The trade volume was $112.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 0.4 percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $7.2 billion. The trade volume was $359.8 million in the last 24 hours.

