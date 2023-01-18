Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above 21,000, Ethereum and other tokens rose

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies moved higher on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $993.2 billion, with a volume of $47.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.1 percent to $21,322.1. Its market value stood at $409 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $24 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether increased 1.6 percent at $1,587.2 at the last count, with a market capitalisation of $193 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $7.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, jumped 5.7 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $8.8 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $397.3 million.

Solana | Solana fell 0.3 percent to $23.1 with a market capitalisation of $8.6 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $922.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu surged 22.2 percent with a market capitalisation of almost $6.9 billion. The trade volume was almost $540.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon traded flat $1 with a market capitalisation of $8.8 billion. The trade volume was $396.4 million in the last 24 hours.

