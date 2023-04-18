English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newscryptocurrency NewsCrypto Price Today: Bitcoin below 30k, Ethereum, other tokens trade mixed

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below 30k, Ethereum, other tokens trade mixed

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below 30k, Ethereum, other tokens trade mixed
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Apr 18, 2023 12:16:57 PM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.26 trillion, with a volume of $43.6 billion in the past 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 8
Show More
Show More

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.6 percent to $29,515.9. Its market value stood at $570.8 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $16.6 billion.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 8
Show More
Show More

"Crypto prices witnessed a setback from its high levels in the previous week as the 2-year US Treasury yield went up by 4.194 percent. This mildly affected investor sentiment towards Crypto assets as some market rebound after the banking crisis were noticed," Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 8
Show More
Show More

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether fell 0.4 percent to $2,094.3 at the last count, with a market capitalisation of nearly $249.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $9 billion in the last 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 8
Show More
Show More

"With ETH touching an 11 month high, withdrawals also increased on the network," Menon said. 

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 8
Show More
Show More

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 3.3 percent to $1.2. Its market value stood at $13 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $1.4 billion.

solana, cryptocurrency
Image count6 / 8
Show More
Show More

Solana | Solana fell 2.3 percent to $24.9 with a market capitalisation of $9.7 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $596.2 million in the last 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 8
Show More
Show More

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 0.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.8 billion. The trade volume was almost $273.6 million in the last 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 8
Show More
Show More

Polygon | Polygon gained 0.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $10.8 billion. The trade volume was $314.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

All about range-bound markets in crypto and common strategies to trade them

arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X