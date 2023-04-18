Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below 30k, Ethereum, other tokens trade mixed

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.26 trillion, with a volume of $43.6 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.6 percent to $29,515.9. Its market value stood at $570.8 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $16.6 billion.

"Crypto prices witnessed a setback from its high levels in the previous week as the 2-year US Treasury yield went up by 4.194 percent. This mildly affected investor sentiment towards Crypto assets as some market rebound after the banking crisis were noticed," Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether fell 0.4 percent to $2,094.3 at the last count, with a market capitalisation of nearly $249.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $9 billion in the last 24 hours.

"With ETH touching an 11 month high, withdrawals also increased on the network," Menon said.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 3.3 percent to $1.2. Its market value stood at $13 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $1.4 billion.

Solana | Solana fell 2.3 percent to $24.9 with a market capitalisation of $9.7 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $596.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 0.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.8 billion. The trade volume was almost $273.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon gained 0.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $10.8 billion. The trade volume was $314.4 million in the last 24 hours.