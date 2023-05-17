SUMMARY
Bitcoin fell, and other cryptocurrencies edged higher on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.13 trillion, with a volume of $27.5 billion in the past 24 hours. "In the past 24 hours, Gifto (GFT) and Alchemy Pay (ACH) have been the top gainers on WazirX," said Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX.
Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.2 percent to $27,139.7. Its market value stood at $524.5 billion. The trade volume was at $12.5 billion.
"According to Kaiko, a cryptocurrency data provider, the correlation between Bitcoin and Ethereum prices has reached its lowest point since 2021, standing at 77%. This declining correlation can potentially enhance trading activity within Bitcoin and Ethereum pairs going forward," said Edul Patel of Mudrex.
Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, was up 0.9 percent at $1,830.3 at the last count, with a market capitalisation of $219 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.4 billion in the last 24 hours.
"A higher debt ceiling benefits risk assets, safeguarding wealth for market participants in the current macroeconomic landscape," said Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX.
Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 2.2 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $10.2 billion. The trade volume was at $185.3 million.
Solana | Solana gained 0.8 percent to $21 with a market capitalisation of $8.3 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $279.9 million in the last 24 hours.
Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 0.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.2 billion. The trade volume was $89.8 million in the last 24 hours.
Polygon | Polygon rose 0.3 percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $7.9 billion. The trade volume was $354.2 million in the last 24 hours.