SUMMARY Bitcoin fell, and other cryptocurrencies edged higher on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.13 trillion, with a volume of $27.5 billion in the past 24 hours. "In the past 24 hours, Gifto (GFT) and Alchemy Pay (ACH) have been the top gainers on WazirX," said Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.2 percent to $27,139.7. Its market value stood at $524.5 billion. The trade volume was at $12.5 billion.

"According to Kaiko, a cryptocurrency data provider, the correlation between Bitcoin and Ethereum prices has reached its lowest point since 2021, standing at 77%. This declining correlation can potentially enhance trading activity within Bitcoin and Ethereum pairs going forward," said Edul Patel of Mudrex.